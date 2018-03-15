Qualia wants to be the company that finally makes closings easy. With another $33 million to work toward that goal, the startup has a leg up. Qualia raised $33 million in a Series B funding round earlier this month. The round, led by Menlo Ventures, more than quadrupled the $7 million the startup raised for a Series A round in 2015. "There are a lot of people who think about the problem generally — how do we make real estate better?" Qualia co-founder Nate Baker, who started the company with Lucas Hansen and Joel Gottsegen, told Inman in an interview. "But I don't think anyone else has taken the specific view, how do we really improve the closing?" Qualia thinks of itself as the "Domino's pizza tracker" of real estate closings: an easy-to-follow, step-by-step tracking tool that tells you exactly where in the process your pizza -- or your home -- is. (A group of techies at Inman's Hacker Connect in San Francisco in August worked on an offer tracking app also inspired by...