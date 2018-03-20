10 things to consider before paying for a video tour

Expensive, Hollywood-style property promotion videos are non-starters for most homes and their real estate agents. That doesn't mean a well-planned video home tour — which acts as a virtual 24-hour open house — shouldn't be part of your marketing plan — especially because effective video tours are likely to be less costly than you may think. To decide whether video is right for your listing and how to create one if it is, consider these 10 points: 1. Are your listing's most appealing features obvious in still photos, or do they require explanation or demonstration? A kitchen with sparkling quartz countertops, nicely painted cabinetry and glowing stainless appliances shows up beautifully in photos and 3-D video tours, which go a step beyond stills by allowing viewers to pan around the room. But soft-close drawers and doors, whisper quiet dishwashers and other built-ins may be most effectively demonstrated on video. Look at every room and all outdoor spaces from this sta...