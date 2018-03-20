How real estate is reacting to Facebook’s data scandal

Years ago, I was talking to a social media consultant about the best platforms for real estate. She talked knowledgeably about the pros and cons of each, but never mentioned Facebook. When I asked her why, she said, “It goes without saying. Facebook is non-negotiable. You have to be there because that’s where everybody is.” In the years since, real estate pros have survived algorithm changes, a preference for video, and then away from video, and the explosion of paid content as a necessity within the platform. Through it all, Facebook continued to be non-negotiable, and people were willing to put in time and money for workshops, videos and podcasts that promised Facebook mastery. But the new revelations about Facebook’s role in the Cambridge Analytica (CA) scandal has called into question Facebook’s dominance among even its most die-hard advocates and has everyone wondering whether it’s time to #DeleteFacebook. Facebook facing a bleak outlook Internet researcher ...