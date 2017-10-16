Lone Wolf Real Estate Technologies announced today that it has acquired competitor Instanet Solutions, an end-to-end digital transaction management software company, for an undisclosed sum. Ontario, Canada-based Lone Wolf is an almost 30-year-old company that provides software products to help real estate agents market, track finances and manage documents. According to a press release, Instanet offers its more than 500,000 licensed users an array of tools to streamline real estate transactions, including TransactionDesk, a digital signature tool called Authentisign, and BrokerDashboard, among other related products. That's led to a total of 10 million signings, 22 million documents and 31 million forms among Instanet users. Lone Wolf's paperless transaction tool, loadingDocs, is sure to be the primary beneficiary of the Instanet acquisition; however, the general overlap between the two companies should lead to a number of enhanced services for customers beyond this main offer...
