In a bid to provide economies of scale and cost savings to members, two Ohio multiple listing services (MLSs) are sacrificing their individual businesses to form a new company that will be the largest MLS in the state. Cleveland area-based Northern Ohio Regional MLS (NORMLS) and Akron-based Centralized Real Estate Information Service (CRIS) have been sharing a listing database, Northeast Ohio Real Estate Exchange (NEOHREX), for years. But on Jan. 22, 2018, the MLSs' Realtor association shareholders voted to take the partnership further, dissolve the MLSs and consolidate them into one company, Yes-MLS. Set to launch operations on May 1, Yes-MLS will have more than 12,000 members and serve the 36 counties in Ohio, West Virginia and Pennsylvania previously covered by NEOHREX. "The leadership wanted a clean break from the past by forming a new company with improved governance while preserving the rights of its combined shareholders," Carl DeMusz, current CEO of NORMLS, told I...