Weekends are full of activities, especially for real estate agents. There are always times when you think you're free and clear to go to your kid's soccer game or run a few errands, and a client will call and completely upheave your plans. Emergencies pop up in everybody's lives. One way to be prepared at all times is to have a "to-go bag" in your car. Here are eight items you should consider keeping in your car to help you be ready at the drop of a hat. Emergency makeup/grooming kit Let's say you're out running errands and get caught off guard by a client who wants to see a home, but you aren't in showing condition. You don't want to meet your clients looking unkempt. Consider keeping a small travel size makeup or grooming kit with you so that you are able to look your best in hurry when needed. A fresh-pressed outfit Keeping a spare set of clothes in your car is smart for several reasons. You never know when you might spill on your clothes, and nobody wants to sho...
