7 behaviors that’ll get you fired by buyer clients

Real estate is a business of relationships. Real estate relationships, as in life, can be good and bad. The majority of homebuyers are satisfied with their homebuying experience; 89 percent would use their agent again or recommend him or her to others. Relationships that sour may be few and far between, but they do happen. Do you want to keep your buyers from heading for the hills? Here are seven behaviors to avoid if you don’t want to be fired by your buyer clients. Under communicating Buyers should expect to hear from their agents regularly throughout the course of their real estate transaction. Slow or near-extinct communication sends a message to your buyers that their transaction is not important to you. Not advocating for your buyers' interests When buyers purchase a home, they put their financial livelihood in the hands of their agent. As a real estate agent, you are expected to negotiate on their behalf and represent their interests throughout the transact...