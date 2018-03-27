Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. Real estate investors who are using the beta version of Steesa, a tech platform for for supporting the management of income-producing property, learned today that the software has been acquired by JLL Spark, a division of publicly-traded commercial real estate company, JLL, or Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE: JLL). JLL Spark is a new, independent arm of the global company launched to " ...transform the real estate industry through technology-based innovation." Saas-based Steesa, or "assets" spelled backward, has been in beta for 12 months, helping users manage close to $500 million worth of income property. The product was developed to overlap a consumer-friendly user experience with the sophisticated financial models required to proactively manage tens of millions in commercial property. The price of the deal was not immediately disclosed. “As real estate inv...