Preparing a home for sale requires both physical and psychological effort on the part of sellers. While the physical work is the most tiring, sellers can see progress and know that, even if they don't sell, they'll enjoy the benefits of their hard work. But once your clients decide to sell and select you to list their property, they need to make a huge psychological shift — from homeowner to homeseller. Fortunately, providing sellers one or more of the checklists listed below can assist both you and your clients in getting the home — and themselves — ready to sell. 1. Outline the listing process, and define who their most likely buyer will be Explaining how a sale progresses can take the form of a calendar, a checklist or a timeline. But whatever format you choose, sellers need to know what to expect and when, or everything that happens will freak them out. So provide them a sample listing agreement along with an outline of each step you (and they) will take from the ...