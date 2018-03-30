Why we’re about to see an influx of international investors

According to CBRE and Real Capital Analytics, foreign property transactions grew by an average of 20 percent per annum since 2010 (Figure 1). The U.S. is the largest market in the world in terms of international investment volume (Figure 2), and the number of transactions in the U.S. involving international buyers has increased in the past five years, with its share growing from 4.1 percent to 5 percent. The same trend can be observed in other markets popular with international investors, such as Spain, where the number of transactions involving international property buyers grew from 11.2 percent in 2013 to 13 percent in 2017. The volume of cross-border property investment growth is expected to continue increasing in the next decade, and here's why: 1. More money According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), global gross domestic product (GDP) has shrunk only once in the past 30 years -- by 0.1 percent in 2009. Since then, the global economy has regained momen...