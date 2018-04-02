The small Florida-based startup Deedcoin sought to disrupt real estate commissions by making it possible for homebuyers to get a rebate on their agent commissions by buying, and then exchanging, Deedcoin's own custom cryptocurrency token. After a long-delayed token launch in February, the first homebuyer has made a home purchase involving Deedcoin. George Moran, a 27-year-old district manager at Dunkin Donuts, bought his first home in Palm Bay, Florida through a Deedcoin transaction. He had been renting in Palm Bay for a while. Before purchasing the 4-bedroom, 2-bath home for himself and his two children, Moran bought 20 Deedcoin for about $30. The cryptocurrency token is built on the Ethereum blockchain, a popular digital ledger system for keeping track of transactions. Moran went through the regular homebuying process with Phil Mrzyglocki, Deedcoin's media director and an agent at Momentum Realty. Most of Momentum Realty's agents are involved with Deedcoin. "I jus...