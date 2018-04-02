EXp Realty agent Mike Doyle is running for Pennsylvania House of Representatives District 170 this November, and in addition to advocating for healthcare, civil rights, education and homeownership, he plans to use his platform to fight an issue he once considered a personal struggle: opioid addiction. Doyle has been forthcoming about his past battling opioid and alcohol addiction, using that experience to fuel his fight against this widespread problem. Opioid addiction affects all income levels -- it does not discriminate, he said. Since becoming an agent in 2006, Doyle has worked in one independent brokerage and a number of large brokerages, including Keller Williams from 2014 to 2016. In August 2017, he made the move to eXp Realty and decided to run for state representative in January 2018. "As a Realtor, I had a decision last year to stay silent and keep on counting the money I made from selling real estate, or take a stand and fight against issues that affect us all...