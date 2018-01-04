Working with first-time buyers has never been easy, and this year was particularly tough for real estate agents hoping to help clients buy their first home. As noted in the National Association of Realtors’ 2017 Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers, first-time buyers made only 34 percent of home purchases this year, which "gravitates away from the historical norm at 40 percent of the market." While it’s true that first-time buyers have more barriers to homeownership than repeat buyers, these obstacles can usually be overcome, especially with the help of an experienced buyer’s agent. Still, first-time buyers aren’t eager to become homeowners -- at least not as eager as they used to be. Despite incentive programs and signs of a strengthening economy, the percentage of first-time buyers in 2017 is still several points lower than the norm. Why? One possibility is that too many agents strive to solve first-time buyers’ surface problems without giving any consideration...