Well-known San Francisco real estate industry leader Paula Gold-Nocella has left her position as managing broker of Vanguard Properties to head up Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices (BHHS) Drysdale Properties' San Francisco Bay and North Bay business. As regional partner, Gold-Nocella will be in charge of rolling out the company's "Luxury Collection," a luxury property division which suit the regions where she has operated over the past three decades. As managing broker of Vanguard Properties since 2011, Gold-Nocella grew the business from one office to 12 in four regions, taking the agent count to over 400. Through the arrangement with Gretchen Pearson, the president and CEO of BHHS Drysdale Properties, Gold-Nocella assumes a partnership in the BHHS Drysdale business, whose 41 offices are largely in San Francisco's East Bay but reach as far as Sacramento, Modesto and the state of Nevada. The business generated $65 million in gross commission income (GCI) in 2017, a figure which,...