The best and most effective script ever

If someone opened a window of opportunity for you, would you slam it shut?

You’re probably saying “No way, I’m going to jump on it!” But the truth is I see agents slamming that door shut every day. (Yes, every single day!)

This window of opportunity is undoubtedly the most-asked question you’ve received to date. It’s something you probably hear every time you’re out in public.

And if you don’t know how to answer this question correctly, you’re effectively slamming that window of opportunity shut right in front of the person who opened it for you.

Keep reading to learn the perfect script to capitalize on that window of opportunity.

Have you guessed the question?

Here it is: “How’s the market?”

Sound familiar?

It’s almost a cliché — When people meet a real estate professional, what’s the first thing they blurt out of their mouth? “How’s the market?”

Far too many agents simply reply, “It’s great!” or “I’m busy” or “Well, the high end is slow” and leave it at that.

What a missed opportunity!

By far one of the best and most effective scripts I’ve ever written is a straightforward reply that goes like this:

“How’s the market? Well, it really depends. Are you interested in buying, selling, investing, or renting? They’re all very different. Which part of the market are you curious about?”

It’s that simple. Suddenly, you’ve engaged the prospect.

You’re already providing value by helping them narrow their focus and get more specific, which allows you to help them solve the specific real estate need they have.

By challenging them to think about their own situation, you’ve begun a meaningful dialogue — for them and for you.

Once you’ve identified their needs, you know where to take the conversation.

But Tom, what about …

I can already hear you. Some people will say, “Oh, I’m just curious.”

You’re right. So what’s your plan then? Does that mean you don’t engage them?

Of course not.

My script for that scenario goes like this:

“Are you curious about the value of your home? Are you curious about property values in your community? Are you curious because someone you know needs to sell?”

By pressing the issue and getting them to identify exactly what they’re curious about, again you’re getting that prospect to open up and think about his or her specific needs.

This is what leads to productive conversations. It also demonstrates you’re a true expert who knows what you’re talking about.

Let’s review

As long as you’re in real estate, you’re going to be asked “How’s the market?” at least once a day for the rest of your life.

You basically have two choices — stick with the same ol’ “It’s good” cliché, or adopt my script, spark those conversations and turn those connections into clients for life.

If you liked this approach, I encourage you to attend one of our Sales Edge events. It's an intensive three-day sales skills bootcamp that gives you scripts to overcome many of the real-world challenges you face every day as a real estate professional.