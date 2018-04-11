Connect The Sessions: The New ICSF Teams Track

We’re focusing on how agents and brokerages can all move Faster, Better, Together this July at Inman Connect San Francisco. Not got your ticket yet? Buy it here, and remember that Select members get a $100 discount. Thinking of bringing your team? There are special onsite perks and discounts when you buy those tickets together too. Just contact us to find out more.

Although teams have been around in real estate for decades, it seems like this business model is finally enjoying its time in the spotlight: Everyone is talking about teams…and everyone seems to have an opinion about the best way to run them and whether to join one.

What if you could get information directly from the agents who have built some of the top teams in the country, ask them questions and solicit their opinions? That’s the opportunity that Inman Connect San Francisco attendees will have this summer at the Teams Track, which is digging deep into all of the issues and perks of joining and operating a real estate team.

The Teams Track is only available as part of the weeklong learning and networking at Inman Connect San Francisco, July 17 through 20 at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square. The people behind some of the most productive teams in real estate will be talking shop and answering questions on Wednesday, July 18, from 2 to 5 p.m., only for Connect attendees.

You will learn:

What comments mistakes new team leads make when ramping up from agent to team (and how you can avoid them)

How to hire the right people at the right time in the right roles to build your A team

The secrets of training a team so that it can operate smoothly while you take a break (how does two months on the beach sound? We thought so!)

Which tech systems every team needs to operate at full capacity

Where to find technology that can do your prospecting for you

What to do if your team just isn’t gelling (or outright implodes) and you need to fix it

How to know when to expand and pace yourself for optimal growth

Tips for constructing a compensation structure that makes sense for your team

…And more!

After the sessions, panelists will be present for roundtable discussions where you can talk to team leaders and team members face-to-face about everything from hiring and training to compensation structure and selling your business.

Everyone may be talking about teams, but that doesn’t mean that all team advice is created equal. Head to the Team Track at Inman Connect to hear it from the team leader’s mouth and prepare your own team strategy based on the feedback of experts. Teams use the power of collaboration to excel, and you’ll find that same energy present when they take the time to share their secrets and reveal how to become faster, better, together.

