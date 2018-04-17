We’re focusing on how agents and brokerages can all move Faster, Better, Together this July at Inman Connect San Francisco. Not got your ticket yet? Buy it here, and remember that Select members get a $100 discount. Thinking of bringing your team? There are special onsite perks and discounts when you buy those tickets together too. Just contact us to find out more.

What is SoulPancake? Well, it’s a media company that revolves around the motto, “We make stuff that matters.” That stuff comprises profound, emotionally powerful videos that explore the depths of human complexity. The company’s YouTube channel features a lot of videos about happiness, whether that’s the science behind it or a direct dose of dopamine via some kittens, and digs even deeper with series like “My Last Days,” where people with terminal illness talk about … well, you get the idea.

Shabnam Mogharabi is the CEO and Executive Producer at SoulPancake (which actor Rainn Wilson founded in 2009), and it’s her job to curate and realize the most positive channel on YouTube. She’s been at SoulPancake since its launch, when she joined as the co-director of content, and as she’s become more and more involved with the project, she’s build an empire of positivity and happiness that’s sole purpose (which it executes flawlessly) is to inspire people to tune into their joy.

How is it possible to create such a paragon of positivity in a time like 2018, when sarcasm, incivility and outright division are so rampant? Mogharabi will share her thoughts about what it takes to manifest your happiness destiny as one of the keynote speakers at Inman Connect San Francisco; she’ll be taking the stage on Thursday, July 19, at 9 a.m. Her talk is one of many you’ll hear at the weeklong smorgasbord of learning and networking at Inman Connect San Francisco, July 17-20 at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square.

How can you connect with other people at not just a surface level, but a deep philosophical and spiritual level? What does it mean to create content that uplifts people when the media is saturated with an “if it bleeds, it leads” mentality? How do you craft a message that resonates with your audience — tapping into their emotions instead of their wallets?

Mogharabi has learned how to do all of this and more in her journey at SoulPancake, and she’ll be taking the main stage to explore how agents and brokers can use what she’s learned to polish their own positivity and start connecting with clients immediately. Get ready to smile (and maybe shed a tear or two of joy) on Thursday morning, part of the amazing week of content and inspiration that’s lined up for you as part of Inman Connect San Francisco.

