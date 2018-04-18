We’re focusing on how agents and brokerages can all move Faster, Better, Together this July at Inman Connect San Francisco. Not got your ticket yet? Buy it here, and remember that Select members get a $100 discount. Thinking of bringing your team? There are special onsite perks and discounts when you buy those tickets together too. Just contact us to find out more.

Doniece Sandoval was a person like anybody else — with problems and priorities just like yours — when she witnessed something that changed her: She encountered a woman living on the streets who was saying over and over that she would never be clean. Doniece did some research and discovered there were only 16 showers stalls and as many toilets, for the more than 7,000 people experiencing homelessness in San Francisco where she lived – a city that has more than 107 millionaires per square mile.

Lava Mae was Sandoval’s attempt to solve one piece of the problem — the lack of access to hygiene for people experiencing homelessness. So she used her skills honed as a marketing executive to bring mobile shower and toilets on wheels to the streets, where her unhoused neighbors needed them most. But providing access to hygiene is just the tip of the Lava Mae iceberg. Sandoval’s emphasis on “radical hospitality” — by treating each and every shower guest with an unexpected level of care — is just as life-changing as the opportunity to get clean.

When people can obtain some of their human dignity with cleanliness, doors begin to open. Their options to find a job (and find a new place to live) expand exponentially when they have hygiene resources, and being treated like welcome guests by the shower attendants who practice radical hospitality shows them how important they can be to an individual and to society at large.

Sandoval is going to be talking about Lava Mae and its ripple effects in her keynote speech on Thursday, July 19, as part of the weeklong programming at Inman Connect San Francisco, July 17 through 20 at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square.

She will describe her journey from everyday citizen to social entrepreneur as well as talk about Lava Mae’s transformative impact in the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles and beyond.

The best real estate agents and brokers are invested in communities. Those real estate professionals will get a taste of what just a little bit of inspiration and motivation can do for the entire community as Sandoval shares the story behind Lava Mae at Inman Connect San Francisco. Don’t miss her Thursday-morning keynote, where you just might discover your own inner philanthropist and set it free.

