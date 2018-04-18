How a home equity loan could make trouble for Trump's lawyer

Experts argue it's common practice to use home equity loans for various purposes, but charges could come if attorney Michael Cohen lied about using the money to pay off Stephanie Clifford a.k.a. Stormy Daniels
by Staff Writer
Today 6:31 A.M.

Federal prosecutors investigating a hush payment made by President Donald Trump’s embattled personal attorney to adult film star Stephanie Clifford could seize on so-called “Know Your Customer” regulations that require home equity loan applicants to accurately report the purpose of the credit line.

Article image credited to Spencer Platt/Getty Images