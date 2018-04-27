Bravo star addresses lack of gender diversity on 'Million Dollar Listing'

Serhant's solution: 6 brokers — 3 men and 3 women
by Staff Writer
Today 9:59 A.M.

Power up your Indie Brokerage
Don't miss our Indie Broker Summit SF, July 17, 2018

Learn More

Million Dollar Listing New York star Ryan Serhant discussed the Bravo show’s lack of leading women today, in a conversation with Rutenberg Realty President Stefani Berkin at an agent-to-agent event hosted by the Real Estate Board of New York in New York City. 

Article image credited to Michael Loccisano/Getty