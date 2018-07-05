Want to shoot a real estate commercial? Consider these 8 things first

Today 3:00 A.M.

If you’ve ever watched a television commercial and thought, “I would love to shoot something for my real estate business and not only get a ton of sales but become a celebrity in my town,” I have some advice for you. Here are eight very important things to consider.