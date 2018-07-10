The Trump administration’s trade policy is putting greater strains on an already inventory-starved real estate market and driving up home prices, according to a trio of real estate economists.
Get smarter. Grow your referral network at Inman Connect San Francisco
Limited seating still available, July 17-20
Comments
Related Articles
The median single-family home in San Francisco has jumped $205,000 in price – or $561 a day, every day – through the first half of 2018.
Are we in a housing bubble? That’s a big question that’s constantly on the mind of everyone in the industry. One financial analyst thinks so, but real estate economists who spoke to Inman disagree.
The words “housing market downturn” can spark fear in the hearts of consumers and real estate agents alike. However, experienced real estate agents know the U.S. housing market goes through cycles.
Construction spending rose 0.4 percent month-over-month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,309.5 billion, according to the latest data released Monday by the U.S. Census Bureau.