How the Trump tariffs are affecting US homebuyers

Economists tell Inman that tariffs on imported lumber, aluminum and steel are driving up home prices
by Staff Writer
Today 1:44 P.M.

The Trump administration’s trade policy is putting greater strains on an already inventory-starved real estate market and driving up home prices, according to a trio of real estate economists.

