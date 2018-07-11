What happens if real estate is forced to pay minimum wage?

Independent contractor (IC) status in real estate has been under attack for over two decades. What steps would you have to take if minimum wage requirements came to your state or if your state no longer allowed real estate agents to act as ICs?
On April 30, 2018, my article on the California Supreme Court Dynamex minimum wage decision and its potential impact on real estate set off a firestorm of responses. Here’s what I’ve learned.
On April 30, 2018, the California Supreme Court rendered its decision in Dynamex Operations West v. Superior Court of Los Angeles. This ruling may very well be the death knell of independent contractor (IC) status in real estate, not only in California, but possibly throughout the country.
The first half of 2018 has come and gone. The question you must ask yourself now is, “What will I do to maximize my income the last half of this year?” Start by setting “SMART” goals.
What does it take to run a successful real estate brokerage in today’s highly competitive marketplace? It comes down to 15 key factors.