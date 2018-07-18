Selling a house? 8 steps for making a big first impression

If you want to create a show-stopper opening for a new listing, insist on getting the planning and prep work underway as early as possible.
All buyers want that perfectly-located, magazine-worthy dream home. Such properties quickly generate multiple offers in very short time, but only one of those offers succeeds — and you want that offer to come from your buyers.
Able real estate agents know the first step with first-time (and really all) buyers is to get them pre-qualified — preferably with a lender who is accustomed to working with this group of buyers and who has the patience to explain (early and often) all the costs related to a property purchase.
Most real estate agents can walk into an original space and date the construction based on the wall and ceiling finishes, the color of the hardware, the way light fixtures look and the colors employed. And let’s be honest, a dated home will draw less interest from buyers online and in person, get fewer offers and sell for less than a newly updated home.