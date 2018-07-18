Selling a house? 8 steps for making a big first impression

Getting a home on the market the right way and making a show-stopping first impression is critical to selling fast and for more money
by
Today 2:30 A.M.

LIVE NOW: Inman Connect San Francisco
Tune-in now to catch the livestream. Don't miss this chance to see real estate leaders tackle the industry's top problems.

Watch Now

If you want to create a show-stopper opening for a new listing, insist on getting the planning and prep work underway as early as possible.

Article image credited to Courtney Keating / iStock.com