How can you expand your business through mergers and acquisitions?

Inman Connect San Francisco panelists say it's important to build relationships and keep your finger on the pulse of the market
by Staff Writer
Today 11:44 A.M.

One of the quickest ways for real estate brokerages to grow toward market dominance is through mergers and acquisitions, but how do the titans of the industry eye their next purchase?

Article image credited to Scott Chernis/Inman