Realtor.com, the massive U.S. online home listing search portal for buyers and renters operated by News Corp.’s subsidiary Move Inc., has unveiled a subtle redesign that makes its website faster, more visual, and more information dense.

Specifically, the new Realtor.com shows when new listings were posed down to the hour, as well as showcasing the dates and times of upcoming open houses directly on the listing thumbnail, both of which a Realtor.com press release says prevents “FOMO (Fear of Missing Out)” for home searchers.

Realtor.com’s redesign has also drastically increased the number of listings searchers can see on each page, from 15 to 48 on desktop, and 50 to 60 on mobile.

The new design further makes all the photos for each listing visible from the listing page on mobile, without the user having to click around, tucks property history away but makes it available with a click for those looking for it, and loads listing pages 10 times faster, according to a press release.

Why the changes? Realtor.com says it wants to better serve its increasingly mobile audience. Per its earnings report earlier this year, Realtor.com grew 14 percent year-over-year to over 50 million users, half of which were mobile.

“Mobile is our fastest-growing platform and our new web experience is designed to make it even simpler for people to search for homes on the go,” said Suhail Ansari, realtor.comⓇ‘s chief technology officer.

Where the people go, so too does Realtor.com.

