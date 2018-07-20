Baby Boomers, Gen Xers, millennials and Gen Zers all have a lot to learn from each other, panelists from each generation agreed at Inman Connect San Francisco on Thursday.
LIVE NOW: Inman Connect San Francisco
Tune-in now to catch the livestream. Don't miss this chance to see real estate leaders tackle the industry's top problems.
Comments
Related Articles
One of the quickest ways for real estate brokerages to grow toward market dominance is through mergers and acquisitions, but how do the titans of the industry eye their next purchase?
Compass CEO and founder Robert Reffkin, in a wide-ranging conversation with Inman founder Brad Inman at the Inman Connect San Francisco conference on Thursday, revealed how much Compass pays to acquire brokerages.
The annual Inman Innovator Awards honor the creative companies, organizations and individuals pushing the boundaries of the real estate industry.
To celebrate the 35-year anniversary of the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, Re/Max is auctioning off a tiny home designed by architectural students.