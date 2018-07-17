All the news from Inman Connect San Francisco 2018

Inman Connect San Francisco 2018 is underway, and the week-long event (Tuesday July 17-Friday July 20) is the best place to learn about the people, companies, ideas, and trends shaping the future of the industry. If you’re not in attendance this year, follow along on our livestream, liveblog, and by reading our articles here on Inman.com.
Catch-up on all the biggest and latest news from the conference below. And stay tuned for more updates to come:
Tuesday, July 17
- Imbrex launches to let agents put property listings on the blockchain
- Nextdoor takes on Zillow’s Zestimate with home valuations
- Redfin offers an under-the-hood look at product-building process
- How one real estate agent went from active duty to selling homes
- How a Re/Max Realtor used livestreaming to start over after tragedy
- Keller Williams, eXp spar over listing data startup Upstream
- How blockchain can be used for more than just transactions
- Kris Lindahl shares his journey from team leader to indie broker
- The biggest challenges in real estate today
- How agents can reach clients through voice assistants
- Compass reinvents the real estate sign for the smartphone era
- What an Opendoor exec and a Realtor have in common
- EXp agents own 15-20% of company stock: CEO Glenn Sanford
- Are robots coming to take your job? These leaders don’t think so
Comments
Related Articles
Robots are coming – and in many cases, are already here – but are they out to steal your jobs or just make life easier? At Inman Connect in San Francisco on Tuesday…
The reasons that an agent choses a specific brokerage are myriad. Some boast their technological prowess, others name recognition, but eXp Realty offers something unique: stock in the company.
Opendoor co-founder Ian Wong and Houston Realtor Jena Turner Casey chatted about their favorite tech tools at Inman Connect San Francisco.
At this year’s Inman Connect San Francisco conference, speakers discussed everything from today’s unstable market to the best ways to maximize leads.