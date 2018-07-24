3 FSBO scripts that are sure to land you an appointment

Most real estate agents find that the biggest hurdle to getting for-sale-by-owner (FSBO) listings is setting appointments. FSBOs don’t want to work with an agent, and they certainly aren’t interested in getting a sales pitch.
The premier event for luxury agents and brokers
Luxury Connect | Oct. 16-18 | Beverly Hills
Comments
Related Articles
Want to get more clients but aren’t sure what to do? Real estate agent Jennifer Myers was in the same boat, but through a little trial-and-error, she’s perfected a three-step system that allowed her to sell 40 homes last year.
When Tim Burrell teaches agents how to negotiate, he focuses on the five core concerns that control emotion. Mastering these concerns is vital because negative emotions break down effective communication rapidly and can easily ruin the chances of a successful negotiation. Here are five tips to hone your skills.
Many in the industry love to talk about the benefits of joining a real estate team right now. It’s true that there are pros to being a team agent. But some agents will find that the pros to working on a team are outweighed by the cons.
All real estate agents know that they should be texting, calling and emailing their database regularly to get the best real estate referrals, but most don’t do it because they aren’t sure what to say.