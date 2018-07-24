3 FSBO scripts that are sure to land you an appointment

Opening sellers’ eyes to the possibility of meeting or exceeding their net profit goal by working with you is the key to setting listing appointments with most FSBOs
by
Today 2:30 A.M.

The premier event for luxury agents and brokers
Luxury Connect | Oct. 16-18 | Beverly Hills

Register Now

Most real estate agents find that the biggest hurdle to getting for-sale-by-owner (FSBO) listings is setting appointments. FSBOs don’t want to work with an agent, and they certainly aren’t interested in getting a sales pitch.

Article image credited to aastock / Shutterstock.com