Re/Max Platinum Living is splitting from Re/Max to relaunch as an indie brokerage serving Scottsdale, Arizona with three offices and 120 agents, the companies announced Tuesday in a joint statement.

“The Re/Max Southwest Region and Desert Platinum Properties, LLC, known as Re/Max Platinum Living, announced today that they’ve agreed to terms to amicably end their affiliation,” said Jay Macklin, broker-owner of Platinum Living Realty, in the joint statement. “They’ve also agreed not to discuss those terms.”

In a release, Macklin said the company, which he co-owns with his wife Michelle, would be re-branding as a luxury brokerage, Platinum Living Realty.

“The concept behind Platinum Living Realty is to provide benefits, systems and processes to luxury real estate agents so that they can attract and build their buyer and seller business,” he said. “It’s imperative to fulfill this vision with integrity and in a way that serves the Platinum Living Realty’s agents to the highest degree possible.”

Platinum Living Realty will provide agents with a proprietary program to help agents follow up with clients, which Macklin built through email marketing platform Infusionsoft. Agents will also receive fully customized presentations, packages from video software company Bomb Bomb, one-on-one business and marketing training and a buyer-in-waiting list.

Macklin told Inman he also plans to develop three unique systems for brokers to recruit, train and hire inside sales agents, outside sales agents and administrative assistants.

“We are committed to creating a win-win experience for our agents,” said Michelle Macklin, co-owner of Platinum Living Realty in a release. “We will help them to grow their luxury businesses through education on what elevates a luxury buyer or seller from the general population.”

Platinum Living Realty was the 123rd ranked Re/Max brokerage with 1,533 transaction sides closed in 2017, according to the Real Trends 500 ranking of the nation’s top brokerages. Platinum Living Realty finished as the 427th brokerage in terms of sales volume in 2017, with $655 million in transactions closed, a 25 percent increase from the previous year, according to the same list.

Appropriately, the company’s official launch as a luxury real estate brand will take place at a Great Gatsby-themed gala, on August 9th.

Less than a month ago, Leading Edge Real Estate Group announced it was splitting from Re/Max and in May, Kris Lindahl, the leader of the top team at Re/Max’s largest brokerage, also left the company to start his own indie brokerage.

Re/Max did not respond to a request for further comment.

Email Patrick Kearns