Compass' head of communications departs

Julie Binder, Compass’ head of communications and a member of its senior leadership team, is leaving the tech-focused real estate brokerage. She told Inman the decision was mutual and a truly amicable parting of ways.

“I am proud of the work my team has done to build the foundations of a world-class communications function while supporting Compass through a period of transformational growth,” Binder said, in a statement.

Binder joined Compass in January 2017 from marketing software startup Percolate, where she was the vice president of global communications.

In her time at Compass, she steered the communications division for the New York-based brokerage as it , receiving $550 million in funding from SoftBank and Fidelity, expanding to over a dozen markets, acquiring big name brokerages and most recently, launching a commercial real estate division.

Binder told Inman she will return to consulting. Compass will now begin a search for its next head of communications.

“Julie has been a great partner in shaping the company’s mission and culture and I know her future is bright,” said Robert Reffkin, Compass CEO and founder, in a statement.

