Compass' head of communications departs

After leading the NY-based tech brokerage's comms during rapid growth, Julie Binder is returning to the consulting world
by Staff Writer
Today 12:54 P.M.

The premier event for luxury agents and brokers
Luxury Connect | Oct. 16-18 | Beverly Hills

Register Now

Julie Binder, Compass’ head of communications and a member of its senior leadership team, is leaving the tech-focused real estate brokerage. She told Inman the decision was mutual and a truly amicable parting of ways.

Julie Binder, Compass’ outgoing head of communications. (Photo courtesy Compass)

“I am proud of the work my team has done to build the foundations of a world-class communications function while supporting Compass through a period of transformational growth,” Binder said, in a statement.

Binder joined Compass in January 2017 from marketing software startup Percolate, where she was the vice president of global communications.

In her time at Compass, she steered the communications division for the New York-based brokerage as it , receiving $550 million in funding from SoftBank and Fidelity, expanding to over a dozen markets, acquiring big name brokerages and most recently, launching a commercial real estate division. 

Binder told Inman she will return to consulting. Compass will now begin a search for its next head of communications.

Attract and keep the talent you need to grow your brokerage
Offer agents the tools that fit the way they want to work today READ MORE

“Julie has been a great partner in shaping the company’s mission and culture and I know her future is bright,” said Robert Reffkin, Compass CEO and founder, in a statement.

Email Patrick Kearns

Article image credited to Anastasia Petrova on Unsplash