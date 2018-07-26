The lion roared: my talk with Gary Keller

Reflecting on blind spots, and why more CEOs need to step up and speak out about this transformational moment
by Staff Writer
Today 1:26 P.M.

The premier event for luxury agents and brokers
Luxury Connect | Oct. 16-18 | Beverly Hills

Register Now

Brad Inman reflects on his interview of Gary Keller and why more CEOs need to step up and speak out about this transformational moment in the industry.

Article image credited to Lemuel Butler on Unsplash