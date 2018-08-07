Zillow market cap plummets by $1.6B after mortgage acquisition, earnings

Wall Street is reacting poorly to the company’s latest financials and moves, with stock plummeting more than 17% on Tuesday
by Staff Writer
Today 10:17 A.M.

The premier event for luxury agents and brokers
Luxury Connect | Oct. 16-18 | Beverly Hills

Register Now

Wall Street is not reacting well to Zillow’s second quarter 2018 earnings report and the announcement of its acquisition of Mortgage Lenders of America.

Article image credited to Gal Orbach / Shutterstock.com