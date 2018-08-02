Re/Max grows revenue slightly to $54.3M in second quarter

The real estate franchisor's agent count and total number motto mortgage offices also increased
by Staff Writer
Today 1:24 P.M.

The premier event for luxury agents and brokers
Luxury Connect | Oct. 16-18 | Beverly Hills

Register Now

Re/Max reported revenue of $54.3 million in the second quarter of 2018, a year-over-year increase of 11.4 percent and a slight uptick from last quarter revenue. 

Article image credited to Re/Max