Re/Max reported revenue of $54.3 million in the second quarter of 2018, a year-over-year increase of 11.4 percent and a slight uptick from last quarter revenue.
A simple disagreement in the comments of a Facebook post about a viral news story led to a complete stranger destroying the online reputation of Alabama Realtor Monika Glennon, and by her estimates, it cost her nearly $200,000 in business, according to a news story from Gizmodo.
Platinum Living Realty, formerly known as Re/Max Platinum Living, is splitting from Re/Max to relaunch as an indie brokerage serving Scottsdale, Arizona.
To celebrate the 35-year anniversary of the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, Re/Max is auctioning off a tiny home designed by architectural students.
At this year’s Inman Connect San Francisco conference, Re/Max Dream Realtor Sue “Pinky” Benson discussed how she used her business knowledge to start over in an entirely new market.