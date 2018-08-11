WATCH: 10 data trends worth paying attention to

Marilyn Wilson, founding partner of Wav Group, shared the top 10 data and MLS trends you can’t ignore
by
Today 2:46 A.M.

The premier event for luxury agents and brokers
Luxury Connect | Oct. 16-18 | Beverly Hills

Register Now

Marilyn Wilson, founding partner of Wav Group, shared 10 tech trends affecting data and the multiple listing service (MLS) at Inman Connect San Francisco.