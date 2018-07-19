Join us throughout the day as we share what’s happening behind the scenes, on stage, and in the hallways at Inman Connect San Francisco.
Inman Connect San Francisco Live Coverage: Thursday
Follow along all day as we share what's happening at ICSF
Join us throughout the day as we share what’s happening behind the scenes, on stage, and in the hallways at Inman Connect San Francisco.
Comments
Related Articles
See all four days of live sessions — 112 speakers tackling real estate’s top problems and setting a vision for the future of our industry.
What a year for real estate it’s been so far. Innovators are on fire, disruption is full speed ahead, consolidation is the norm, and the winners and losers are becoming more evident. New business models have arrived and are receiving unseen amounts of investment, and new ways of thinking about the world of real estate transactions are stirring things up.
We’ve put together some handy suggestions specifically for those of you who are marketers to Connect. With an ever-changing climate of innovation and evolution, it’s never been more important to be on top of the latest trends, understand what’s working, and learn from the best in the industry.
We’ve put together some handy suggestions specifically for those of you bringing your teams to Connect, as there’s a wealth of content this year specifically geared toward the future and growth of teams. Let us be your guide through the week and help you with some recommendations for which sessions to attend to get the most out of your time at Connect.