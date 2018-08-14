Kris Lindahl's billboards are making headlines again

Sometimes doing the right thing is just the right thing to do, and as luck would have it, good fortune tends to follow
by
Today 8:49 A.M.

The premier event for luxury agents and brokers
Luxury Connect | Oct. 16-18 | Beverly Hills

Register Now

Dan Smith sits down to chat with Kris Lindahl about his new billboard campaign and why the community needed it and loves it.