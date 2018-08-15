Four months after the abrupt shuttering of Manhattan real estate brokerage Town Residential, Million Dollar Listing New York star agent Steve Gold seems like he’s put all that drama behind him.

Gold and his colleagues at The Gold Team have found enough stability at their new employer, the high-end brokerage Corcoran, that Gold has been able to tour Europe.

The MDLNY star and former top agent at the defunct firm told Inman he would be on a “roadshow trip” over the next several weeks, and his Instagram has been proof positive of that, with Gold sharing sweeping Mediterranean island landscapes and bucolic European country living.

And while his account indicated a last-minute deal was done en route to Europe, since he landed on Aug. 4, Gold also seems to be enjoying taking in the local sun, sea and the occasional promotion for condos coming to market — nothing like the harrowing scene it was months ago, as is currently being depicted by Million Dollar Listing on Bravo.

Follow the “Summer of Steve,” on Gold’s Instagram, and check out some of the highlights of his trip below:

Meanwhile, Gold continues to represent the unique high-end listings that he’s known for taking on in the series, including this $12 million dollar, three-bed, three-and-a-half-bathroom apartment in Soho …

And this $10,995,000, five-bedroom, five-bathroom condo with a view in Manhattan’s old money Gramercy area …

