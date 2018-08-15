You can now rent former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen's NYC condo for $25K-a-month

Cohen's condo was first to close in 111 Murray St. skyscraper
by
Today 12:09 P.M.

Four months after buying a condo in an exclusive New York skyscraper, President Donald Trump’s embattled longtime personal attorney, Michael Cohen, is trying to rent out the elegant pad for a cool $25,000 per month.

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

Cohen, who stopped working for Trump this spring following an FBI raid on his Rockefeller Center office and Park Avenue hotel room, listed his 111 Murray Street condominium for rent on Monday, the Real Deal reports.

At 2,700 square feet, the luxury pad was purchased by Cohen for $6.7 million in April, the first closing in the new 792-foot Tribeca skyscraper developed by Fisher Brothers, the Witkoff Group and Douglas Elliman boss Howard Lorber’s New Valley to much hype. Cohen is currently under federal investigation for alleged bank fraud and 2016 campaign finance violation.

Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Cohen has apparently never lived in the apartment, which he bought as an investment property, Douglas Elliman agent Lauren Muss told the Real Deal. The condo is listed with a $25,000-a-month price tag and, according to the listing, it has private elevator access, 10-foot ceilings and an open kitchen.

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

While the Tribeca condo has been positioned as an investment, multiple outlets reported on Cohen’s financial difficulties in light of his ongoing legal battles. He reportedly took out a $3.5 million mortgage for the apartment from Trump allies Lorber and Steve Witkoff and put up his main $9 million Park Avenue apartment as collateral against millions of dollars in business debt earlier this year.

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

In 2017, Cohen also sold an apartment at Trump World Tower for $3.3 million.

Article image credited to Douglas Elliman / Getty Images