Four months after buying a condo in an exclusive New York skyscraper, President Donald Trump’s embattled longtime personal attorney, Michael Cohen, is trying to rent out the elegant pad for a cool $25,000 per month.

Cohen, who stopped working for Trump this spring following an FBI raid on his Rockefeller Center office and Park Avenue hotel room, listed his 111 Murray Street condominium for rent on Monday, the Real Deal reports.

At 2,700 square feet, the luxury pad was purchased by Cohen for $6.7 million in April, the first closing in the new 792-foot Tribeca skyscraper developed by Fisher Brothers, the Witkoff Group and Douglas Elliman boss Howard Lorber’s New Valley to much hype. Cohen is currently under federal investigation for alleged bank fraud and 2016 campaign finance violation.

Cohen has apparently never lived in the apartment, which he bought as an investment property, Douglas Elliman agent Lauren Muss told the Real Deal. The condo is listed with a $25,000-a-month price tag and, according to the listing, it has private elevator access, 10-foot ceilings and an open kitchen.

While the Tribeca condo has been positioned as an investment, multiple outlets reported on Cohen’s financial difficulties in light of his ongoing legal battles. He reportedly took out a $3.5 million mortgage for the apartment from Trump allies Lorber and Steve Witkoff and put up his main $9 million Park Avenue apartment as collateral against millions of dollars in business debt earlier this year.

In 2017, Cohen also sold an apartment at Trump World Tower for $3.3 million.

