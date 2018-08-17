How a former pastry chef uses her skills to sweeten real estate deals

Real estate agent Hannah Tai uses her pastry chef skills to create unforgettable closing gifts for every client
by Staff Writer
Today 7:24 A.M.

The premier event for luxury agents and brokers
Luxury Connect | Oct. 16-18 | Beverly Hills

Register Now

You’re as likely to find real estate agent Hannah Tai mixing batter and hand painting fondant as you are to find her sealing the deal for a client.

Article image credited to Photo by Brooke Lark on Unsplash