Why being authentic is a winning strategy that pays off

How do you make sure you and your client are always on the same page? When starting off a conversation, do you need to pretend to be someone you’re not? And where does consistency come in?

Be genuine

Being genuine can sell your business much better than any pre-learned script can. Utilize your authenticity fully to connect with clients and achieve real success.

Working on your online image is a big part of that. Don’t get bogged down with making every post on your personal page about your business — that’s what you have your business page for.

Show people that you’re not a robot and that you have your thoughts, opinions and feelings about certain things.

That way you can not only build rapport before having met a client, but you can also save yourself from having to work with people who fundamentally disagree with you.

In this clip, award-winning Realtor Leigh Brown shares her no. 1 best script for an honest start in any listing.

“People want you to be a human because that’s why they need us for real estate. If they wanted you to be perfect, they would use Zillow.” – Leigh Brown



How to be the best agent you can be

Figure out the part of real estate that you really enjoy — and look for ways to outsource everything else. Know your hourly worth, and look for ways to hire out anything that falls below that value.

The missing component for most people is the willingness to build an actionable plan and then execute it.

“There’s a real connectivity to the consumer when you make a selfie video — they feel like it’s you, it’s unpolished, and it’s very genuine,” Brown said.

Encourage yourself to think outside the box and believe in your own unique qualities. When you combine that authenticity with your knowledge and experience, your business success is as good as guaranteed.

Watch the full episode above to see insights on:

How selfie videos help you connect with audiences

Escaping the structure of scripted conversations

Using Facebook business pages and personal pages

Dressing like you’re worth the money

Understanding your own value

Matt Johnson is the founder of Pursuing Results, a podcast production firm. He is also the co-host of Real Estate Uncensored, a real estate training podcast and video series.