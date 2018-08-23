Hoozip debuts call prep product for real estate investors

Hoozip's REI Rail will send investors a cheat sheet on prospects when homeowners return their calls
by Staff Writer
Today 7:37 A.M.

Hoozip is launching a product that targets mom-and-pop investors and house flippers helping make a more professional first impression when they get that return phone call from an investor.

Article image credited to Monkey Business Images / Shutterstock.com