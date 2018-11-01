EXp Realty’s parent company eXp World Holdings announced changes to its executive leadership team on Thursday. The company has hired Jeff Whiteside to serve in a dual role as chief financial officer and chief collaboration officer. Alan Goldman, previously the CFO of both eXp Realty and eXp World Holdings will still serve as the brokerage’s CFO and additionally as chief accounting officer of eXp World Holdings.
