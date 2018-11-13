Take a look at San Francisco's most expensive listing

Nestled in San Francisco’s Russian Hill, San Francisco’s most expensive listing is the best of both worlds — it’s a stone’s throw away from the hustle and bustle of the Financial District and Jackson Square, and offers pristine views of the city’s most famous landmarks such as Alcatraz, Angel Tower and the Bay Bridge.

Yet its eco-friendly design that features a lavender and rose garden, lemon tree-lined slopes, a trellis outdoor dining area, infinity pool, and rainwater collection and filtration system will make any buyer feel like they’re at a faraway private retreat.

“A home like Residence 950 is an impossible find in San Francisco, a virtual oasis in the heart of the city,” said Troon Pacific CEO Gregory Malin, who designed and built the $45 million, 9,500 square-foot estate. “We designed 950 Lombard as though it were our own dream home.”

“It was essential for us to provide a home that is truly unique, has the most sought-after amenities and materials, and remains understated from the street and then reveals a rare level of amenity and openness,” he added.

Malin bought the original structure, a shingled 1907 Willis Polk house in 2012 for $4.5 million, and doubled the estate’s size to what it is today. According to reports by Curbed and the San Francisco Chronicle, Malin knocked heads with San Francisco’s zoning authority after illegally demolishing part of the original structure.

Instead of changing his plans, Malin, through his company Troon Pacific, agreed to pay a whopping $400,000 settlement, although he maintained he didn’t do anything wrong.

The three-story home has three bedrooms, six-and-a-half bathrooms, a Boffi-designed gourmet kitchen with appliances from Danish appliance maker Gaggenau, a formal dining and living room, a two-story art gallery that can also double as a private nightclub or entertainment space, and a four-car garage complete with integrated speakers and recessed LED lighting.

But, the home’s most dazzling feature according to Pacific Union International listing agent Val Steele is the outdoor living space that features a private theater with an all-weather retractable screen, a Hestan-designed outdoor kitchen with a rotisserie, wood-burning pizza oven and a bar. Lastly, lucky guests will be able to enjoy views of downtown San Francisco from an infinity pool that overlooks the backyard.

“Rather than bringing outside inside, 950 brings the inside outside,” Steele told Inman while noting the home’s pending LEED Platinum status for its environmentally sustainable and conscious design.

The home has been on the market since Oct. 30, and Steele announced Residence 950’s arrival with a ladies’ only soiree that included small speaking sessions from women CEOs, change-makers and social influencers, a full-course dinner, and a tour of the property’s one-bedroom, one-bathroom wellness cottage from Troon Pacific CEO Gregory Malin.

If you want a first-hand peek at Residence 950, you’ll have to wait — Steele says all tours of the home are appointment only.

“All events will be strategically private and exclusive to protect potential new homeowners privacy,” she said.

