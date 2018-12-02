How will people know about your business if you don’t tell them what makes you special? Marketing is an integral part of any real estate enterprise, but some marketing tactics and techniques work better than others, and you don’t always have the time to determine what the best practices and most effective strategies will be for your business.

The Marketing Track at Inman Connect New York, January 29 through February 2 at the Marriott Marquis Times Square, will connect some of those dots for you. Hear from consultants, speakers, chief marketing officers and others who have tried and tested different marketing campaigns and tactics, and you can take away what works best for you and start implementing immediately.

Valerie Garcia and Molly McKinley will share the anatomy of a solid marketing plan — a roadmap for how to create a successful strategy and what you need to focus on (and measure) in 2019. You’ll hear from an agent, a broker and a marketing executive in three case studies as part of an idea-to-execution panel where you can get the soup-to-nuts view of three different approaches to marketing. Do you have a personal brand yet? Get the inside scoop on what you need (and what you can leave on the table) when it comes to building your personal brand — including logos, colors, messaging and more.

If you don’t know what’s supposed to be in a real estate marketer’s toolbox, you’ll enjoy the session on marketing essentials — from photo sourcing to Instagram tools to editing and other apps, how much they cost and what you’ll get in return. Social media expert Katie Lance will explain how to attract your dream client using social media and storytelling, including how to hone your strategy to avoid some of the time suck. And if you just don’t have time to do it yourself and need to outsource some of your projects like logos, design work and social media content, you’ll hear from Director of Marketing and Demand Generation Kim Luckie about how she handles that for ERA American Real Estate.

The most important thing about marketing is becoming the face of your town in a way that matters; agents will share their techniques for how they integrate themselves into their communities in a seamless and thoughtful way. And amplifying your message becomes that much easier when you use your network to do it, so don’t miss the session on how to use distribution partners to add complementary angles to your marketing story.

If your marketing needs a reboot or even just a little bit of a boost, you’ll want to take in what the experts have to share at the marketing track, only at Inman Connect New York.

Dig deeper into leading a brokerage through shift and discover the opportunities in a changing market at Inman Connect New York, January 29 – February 1. Jumpstart 2019 with tactical takeaways, unlimited networking and thought-provoking speakers. Learn more.

Thinking about bringing your team? You may qualify for special group perks! Contact us to learn more.