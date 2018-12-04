Some say ‘ignorance is bliss,’ but bliss for Keller Williams employees is the opportunity to work at the Austin-based real estate brokerage giant, according to CareerBliss’ 50 Happiest Companies in America for 2019 list.

Keller Williams came in second place with an overall score of 3.997 and boasted a CEO approval rating of 94 percent and an average salary of $40,000. Last year, the company was No. 1 with an overall score of 4.483 and a CEO approval rating of 100 percent and an average salary of $50,000.

Total Quality Logistics nabbed the top spot, earning an overall score of 4.157 and a CEO approval rating of 97 percent, while Johnson & Johnson, Google and Visa rounded out the top five happiest companies in America.

“I love working at Keller Williams Realty! In my two years I have had the opportunity to learn and to participate in professional development and truly build my career,” noted a KW communications administrator in a review. “Keller Williams values ‘lives worth living,’ which means my boss encourages me to use my PTO and have a healthy work/life balance.”

CareerBliss’ BlissScore is based on employee reviews that include 10 key factors, such as an employee’s relationship with management and their CEO, compensation, workplace environment, growth opportunities, satisfaction with job role, workplace atmosphere and coworker relationships. CareerBliss then ranks those reviews on a scale of 1 (worst) to 5 (best) and generates an overall BlissScore.

Keller Williams spokesperson Daryl Frost said the brokerage is proud of its ranking and is constantly working on ways to improve the employee experience.

“Keller Williams is excited to again be recognized with such an impressive list of companies that are steadfast in their dedication to their associates’ training and development,” said Frost in an emailed statement to Inman.

“We continue to actively listen to the needs of our agents surrounding our training and technology, and through KW Labs, the innovation hub of Keller Williams, we’re studying and developing new technology and training solutions in partnership with our agents, which is only increasing their productivity and morale.”

This is the second ‘best of’ list Keller Williams has made within the past month. In November, the brokerage was the top-ranked real estate agency for customer service in Newsweek’s America’s Best Customer Service 2019 list.

KW scored an 8.06 out of 10 for its quality of communication, technical competence, range of services, customer focus, and accessibility, beating out HomeServices of America and Coldwell Banker.

Email Marian McPherson.