Creator of “Chopped” Dave Noll asks, if you’re a real estate agent, what is your “one click”? What’s the one thing that sets you apart from others and keeps you top-of-mind? Listen in as Noll breaks down the art of selling and how agents can master their pitches onstage at Inman Connect New York.
WATCH: How to avoid getting 'Chopped' by potential clients
Getting (and keeping) clients is all about mastering your pitch. Learn from the creator of 'Chopped' how to figure out what your 'one click' is
