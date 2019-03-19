The Inman team is always on the lookout for ways to improve the Connect experience and exceed expectations. Attendees have praised the roundtable discussions and hands-on “lab” style, along with a desire to hyperfocus on the issues and challenges specific to them.

Enter: the new pre-conference THRIVE Workshops, taking place on Monday, July 22.

Kick off your week at Connect Las Vegas with one of three workshops offering attendees a more tactical and interactive experience, plus live problem-solving with industry leaders. THRIVE Workshops will dive deeper into Broker Ownership, Marketing and Real Estate Tech.

You will move around the space, work with subject matter experts, break into small groups, and come back together to share discoveries and crowdsourced solutions.

You do not want to simply survive the shifting market. You want to thrive in it. Here’s how:

THRIVE Broker/Owner Workshop

A full-day, hands-on workshop for broker/owners, team leaders, and operational C-level executives. If you own or help to operate a brokerage or franchise, this 1-day event is for you. With curated, tactical workshops for brokerages of all sizes, you will walk away with key takeaways on how to build your business. Register here.

THRIVE Marketer Workshop

A half-day, hands-on workshop for marketing executives and professionals serving the real estate industry. Whether you are marketing a brokerage or a technology company serving the real estate space, this afternoon event is for you. With curated, tactical workshops for different facets of marketing, you will walk away with key takeaways on how to build your brand. Register here.

THRIVE Technology Workshop

A half-day, hands-on workshop for anyone who manages or develops real estate technology. If you are a developer, engineer, product manager, or a technology, IT, title/escrow, MLS, or association executive, this afternoon event is for you. With curated, tactical workshops on real estate technology and platforms, you will walk away with key takeaways on what the future of real estate technology looks like and will get a behind the scenes look into APIs, UX, and more. Register here.

Kick off your week at Inman Connect with thought-provoking problem-solving sessions, case studies, and in-depth networking conversations.

