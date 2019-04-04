Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate expands to Oklahoma

Metro First Realty of Edmund, Oklahoma – a one-time member of the Metro First Realty franchise network – is affiliating with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate (BHGRE) and will rebrand as Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Paramount. The franchise will be the company’s first in Oklahoma.

“I’m excited to bring the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand to Oklahoma City metro area – not just for the city, but also for my affiliated agents,” Rob Cowger, the broker/owner of BHGRE Paramount said in a statement first posted on RISmedia.

“To be part of such a universally recognizable network will be key to future growth in the area. With a great brand behind us offering excellent tools and unparalleled support, we are on a path to be the leaders in real estate in this community,” Cowger added.

Cowger opened the brokerage in 2007 and grew his company’s agent count from three to nearly 150 at the time of the affiliation change.

Cowger opted to affiliate with BHGRE because of the number of tools offered by the Realogy-owned franchisor, including a revamped marketing platform, a social media tool from Homespotter and a new recruiting tool from Sisu that the company launched earlier this week.

“[Cowger’s] customer-centric philosophy and commitment to community echoes the values we cherish most,” Sherry Chris, president and CEO of BHGRE said in a statement.

“I have the utmost confidence that he and his team will be a natural fit within our network. Every brokerage within our brand plays a key role in our overarching success,” Chris added. “We look forward to seeing Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Paramount leverage our extensive toolset, support system, and their own experience to take the lead in an up-and-coming market.”

