RE/MAX beats estimates with $71.2M revenue in Q1 2019

RE/MAX blew analysts’ expectations out of the water Thursday, reporting $71.2 million in revenue during the first three months of 2019.

Leading into the report, analysts had expected RE/MAX revenue to merely hit $65.25 million, an increase of 24 percent year-over-year.

In a statement Thursday, the company explained that revenue during the beginning of the year “increased almost exclusively due to acquisitions, which constituted primarily the Marketing Funds which the company acquired on January 1, 2019.”

The company also reported net income of $4.4 million during the first quarter of 2019.

Excluding the the Marketing Funds acquisition, RE/MAX’s revenue actually fell 0.4 percent to $52.4 million, the company also revealed Thursday. However, in a statement, CEO Adam Contos said that the company remains “cautiously optimistic about the housing markets in the U.S. and Canada.”

“We remain confident in the continued strength and momentum of our business given the proven ability of RE/MAX agents to perform well in virtually any market cycle,” Contos added.

RE/MAX stock fell slightly prior to the release of the earnings report Thursday, though share prices were up about a dollar compared to one month earlier.

One day prior to reporting its earnings, RE/MAX had also announced that it would pay investors a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share.

Thursday’s earnings results come amid a tech-centric, multi-front push from RE/MAX.

In February, for example, the company began previewing its forthcoming end-to-end real estate platform — which it hopes will eventually ween consumers off their addiction to Zillow.

Then less than a month later, RE/MAX announced that it had teamed up with Zillow rival Redfin.

RE/MAX previously reported Q4 2018 earnings in February. At the time, the company revealed that during the final quarter of 2018 it pulled in $50.8 million in revenue, beating analysts’ expectations.

However, the company’s total 2018 revenue came in at merely $212.6 million, which fell short of the Zacks consensus estimate of $219.1 million for the year.

Following the release of last quarter’s results, Contos said in a statement that the company was “pleased with our fourth quarter performance as our differentiated business model continued to demonstrate its strength in a correcting market.”

Developing…

